Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  07:16:32 2023-03-10 am EST
122.13 PTS   -0.71%
06:48aItaly producer prices slow down in Jan due to fall in energy prices
RE
06:41aUK GDP Beats Expectations in January on Special Factors But Trend Remained Broadly Flat, Output Still Below Pre-Pandemic Level, Says Daiwa
MT
06:40aInternational Natural Gas Prices Fall to Lowest Levels Since July 2021, EIA Reports
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Italy producer prices slow down in Jan due to fall in energy prices

03/10/2023 | 06:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Codogno, one year on

(Reuters) - Italian industrial producer prices saw a marked decline in January, slipping back to levels seen in the summer of 2021 in yearly terms due to a decline in energy prices.

National statistics bureau ISTAT said on Friday that prices at factory gates fell 7.5% month-on-month in January, having risen 2.9% in December. Compared with the same month a year earlier prices were up 11.1% in January, easing from a 31.7% leap in December.

"The exceptional monthly decline and the sharp slowdown of the yearly growth of producer prices in the industrial sector ... are mainly due to the strong decrease of retail prices on internal energy and gas markets, weighed down by a fall in natural gas prices," ISTAT said in a note.

Excluding the energy component, prices in the internal market increased 0.5% on a monthly basis, compared with a 9.8% rise in the same month last year.

In the three months from November to the end of January, industrial producer prices grew 0.4% from the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Enrico Sciacovelli and Luca Fratangelo, Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2023
All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
06:48aItaly producer prices slow down in Jan due to fall in energy prices
RE
06:41aUK GDP Beats Expectations in January on Special Factors But Trend Remained Broadly Flat..
MT
06:40aInternational Natural Gas Prices Fall to Lowest Levels Since July 2021, EIA Reports
MT
06:28aOCI Prices $600 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2033
MT
06:13aEuropean Natural Gas Prices Rebound on Prospects of Stronger Demand, Power Issues in Fr..
MT
05:57aEuropean Midday Briefing: Banks Slide on Bond -2-
DJ
05:21aFrench strikes disrupt fuel deliveries, power supply for fourth day
RE
04:53aNippon Yusen plans Y1.2 trln investment in 4 years, boosts shareholder return
RE
04:34aEU to hold joint naval exercises amid growing maritime security threats
RE
03:52aSeamec Signs Subcontract with Consortium Partner in Pipeline Replacement Project
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish