S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  12:19 2022-10-14 am EDT
328.45 PTS   -0.54%
10/13China’s Factory Inflation Cools to 20-Month Low in September as Global Crude Oil Prices Decline
MT
10/13Japan to revise law to allow JOGMEC to buy LNG in case of emergency
RE
10/13AXP Energy Starts Natural Gas Sales in Colorado; Shares Fall 17%
MT
Japan to revise law to allow JOGMEC to buy LNG in case of emergency

10/13/2022 | 10:47pm EDT
Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura arrives at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's official residence in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government has approved a plan to revise a regulation to allow the industry minister to ask state-owned JOGMEC to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) in case of emergency, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.

Japan also plans to revise another law to allow the government to order large users to limit use of city gas in case of emergency, he told a news conference.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish