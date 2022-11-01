MPLX reports higher pipeline throughput for Q3 2022

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - MPLX LP's total pipeline throughputs for the third quarter 2022 were 5% higher than the same time last year, while the company increased its quarterly cash distribution by 10%, it said in an earnings statement on Tuesday.

Pipeline throughputs were 5.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the third quarter, the company said. MPLX's net income totaled $1,428 million, compared with $802 million for the same time last year.

The company's average pipeline tariff rate decreased 2% versus the same time last year to $0.88 per barrel, due to changes in the mix of throughputs on various pipeline systems, the company said. Terminal throughput was 3.0 million bpd for the quarter, a decrease of 1% against the same quarter of 2021.

For its gathering and processing business, income from operations increased by $565 million compared with a year ago. Although gathered and processed volumes rose overall, both decreased in the Marcellus region.

For the segment, MPLX remains focused on the Permian and Marcellus basins because of producer demand, the company said.

Gas and natural gas liquids prices continue to be supportive in the U.S. northeast, as well as elsewhere, company executives said on the third quarter earnings call.

In the Permian, the 200 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) Tornado ll processing plant is expected to be fully online by year-end. Preakness ll, the company's sixth 200 mmcf/d processing plant in the basin, is expected online in the first half of 2024.

In the Marcellus, MPLX placed the 68,000 bpd Smithburg de-ethanizer into operation in the third quarter. The Harmon Creek ll, a 200 mmcf/d processing plant, is expected online in the first half of 2024. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Louise Heavens and Josie Kao)