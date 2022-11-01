MPLX reports higher pipeline throughput for Q3 2022

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - MPLX LP's total pipeline
throughputs for the third quarter 2022 were 5% higher than the
same time last year, while the company increased its quarterly
cash distribution by 10%, it said in an earnings statement on
Tuesday.
Pipeline throughputs were 5.8 million barrels per day (bpd)
in the third quarter, the company said. MPLX's net income
totaled $1,428 million, compared with $802 million for the same
time last year.
The company's average pipeline tariff rate decreased 2%
versus the same time last year to $0.88 per barrel, due to
changes in the mix of throughputs on various pipeline systems,
the company said. Terminal throughput was 3.0 million bpd for
the quarter, a decrease of 1% against the same quarter of 2021.
For its gathering and processing business, income from
operations increased by $565 million compared with a year ago.
Although gathered and processed volumes rose overall, both
decreased in the Marcellus region.
For the segment, MPLX remains focused on the Permian and
Marcellus basins because of producer demand, the company said.
Gas and natural gas liquids prices continue to be supportive
in the U.S. northeast, as well as elsewhere, company executives
said on the third quarter earnings call.
In the Permian, the 200 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d)
Tornado ll processing plant is expected to be fully online by
year-end. Preakness ll, the company's sixth 200 mmcf/d
processing plant in the basin, is expected online in the first
half of 2024.
In the Marcellus, MPLX placed the 68,000 bpd Smithburg
de-ethanizer into operation in the third quarter. The Harmon
Creek ll, a 200 mmcf/d processing plant, is expected online in
the first half of 2024.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Louise Heavens and
Josie Kao)