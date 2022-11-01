Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-11-01 pm EDT
267.11 PTS   -10.23%
02:16pCanadian natgas firms warn clock ticking on Montney shale deal with First Nations
RE
01:51pMPLX reports higher pipeline throughput for Q3 2022
RE
01:32pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Rebounding in Tuesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

MPLX reports higher pipeline throughput for Q3 2022

11/01/2022 | 01:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - MPLX LP's total pipeline throughputs for the third quarter 2022 were 5% higher than the same time last year, while the company increased its quarterly cash distribution by 10%, it said in an earnings statement on Tuesday.

Pipeline throughputs were 5.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the third quarter, the company said. MPLX's net income totaled $1,428 million, compared with $802 million for the same time last year.

The company's average pipeline tariff rate decreased 2% versus the same time last year to $0.88 per barrel, due to changes in the mix of throughputs on various pipeline systems, the company said. Terminal throughput was 3.0 million bpd for the quarter, a decrease of 1% against the same quarter of 2021.

For its gathering and processing business, income from operations increased by $565 million compared with a year ago. Although gathered and processed volumes rose overall, both decreased in the Marcellus region.

For the segment, MPLX remains focused on the Permian and Marcellus basins because of producer demand, the company said.

Gas and natural gas liquids prices continue to be supportive in the U.S. northeast, as well as elsewhere, company executives said on the third quarter earnings call.

In the Permian, the 200 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) Tornado ll processing plant is expected to be fully online by year-end. Preakness ll, the company's sixth 200 mmcf/d processing plant in the basin, is expected online in the first half of 2024.

In the Marcellus, MPLX placed the 68,000 bpd Smithburg de-ethanizer into operation in the third quarter. The Harmon Creek ll, a 200 mmcf/d processing plant, is expected online in the first half of 2024. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Louise Heavens and Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
02:16pCanadian natgas firms warn clock ticking on Montney shale deal with First Nations
RE
01:51pMPLX reports higher pipeline throughput for Q3 2022
RE
01:32pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Rebounding in Tuesday Trading
MT
01:17pSector Update: Energy
MT
12:42pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Equity Indices Fall as ..
MT
09:49aEquitrans wants U.S. legislation to help finish Mountain Valley natgas pipe
RE
09:33aNatural Gas Prices Ease as Forecasts See Little Cold Coming for Major Markets
MT
09:32aKremlin accuses UK of "directing and coordinating" Nord Stream blasts
AN
09:17aSector Update: Energy Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
09:12aEquitrans wants U.S. legislation to help finish Mountain Valley natgas pipe
RE
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral