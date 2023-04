NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - Transition away from natural gas-powered electricity will be a top challenge for the New York Power Authority this year as the state races towards its clean energy goals, the electric utility's chief executive said on Monday.

"That's the biggest challenge, I think, that we and the industry faces," Justin Driscoll, CEO of NYPA, which is the nation's largest state-owned electric utility, said at the BNEF Summit. (Reporting by Laila Kearney)