July 25 (Reuters) - Natural gas producer EQT posted second-quarter loss on Tuesday compared to a profit a year earlier, hurt by a decline in commodity prices and lower sales volumes.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company reported a loss of $67 million, or 18 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $891 million, or $2.19 per share, the previous year. (Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)