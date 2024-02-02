By Denny Jacob

PPL said the company and its research partners were selected for a $72 million award negotiation by an office within the U.S. Department of Energy to help fund a carbon dioxide capture research and development project.

The energy company said the award came from the DOE's Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations to fund the project that is expected to cost more than $100 million.

The research project and new carbon-capture system will be hosted at PPL subsidiaries Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities' Cane Run 7 natural gas combined-cycle generating station.

