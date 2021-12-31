Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 12/31 12:13:52 pm
171.0366 PTS   -0.44%
11:37aRequests emerge for westward gas supplies via Yamal-Europe - data
RE
10:33aCryptoStar Provides Update on Alberta Operations
MT
09:27aEnergy Stocks Retreat Pre-Bell Friday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Requests emerge for westward gas supplies via Yamal-Europe - data

12/31/2021 | 11:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Requests for westward flows of Russian natural gas through the Yamal-Europe pipeline into Germany at the Mallnow metering point were set for Jan. 1 at 8.3 million kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h), data from German network operator Gascade showed on Friday.

That portion of the pipeline has been operating in reverse mode - carrying gas from west to east - since Dec. 21, putting upward pressure on European gas prices, which reached an all-time high earlier this month.

They have since eased as warmer weather and supplies of liquefied natural gas reduced concerns over low Russian pipeline flows.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Germany was reselling Russian gas to Poland and Ukraine rather than relieving an overheated market, putting blame for the reversal, and rocketing prices, on German gas importers.

The German Economy Ministry declined to comment on Putin's remark, while gas importers have not responded to Reuters requests for comment.

Gas traders are relying on stockpiles to supply European buyers and avoid paying near record-high prices for new supply, industry sources and market analysts said, explaining the unusual reverse in direction of flows through the pipeline.

The auction results also showed Russian gas exporter Gazprom has not booked any capacity for Jan. 1 via the pipeline. Another auction will be held overnight. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
11:37aRequests emerge for westward gas supplies via Yamal-Europe - data
RE
10:33aCryptoStar Provides Update on Alberta Operations
MT
09:27aEnergy Stocks Retreat Pre-Bell Friday
MT
09:12aEnergy
MT
08:22aSouthwestern Energy Completes GEP Haynesville Purchase
MT
07:26aEnbridge to Launch C$1.5 Billion Share Buyback
DJ
03:40aArchaea Energy Starts Operations of New Renewable Natural Gas Facility in Pennsylvania
MT
02:48aGlobal LNG-Asian prices fall on European market decline, outlook still bullish
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12/30LNG, coal lead 2021 commodities rally as markets eye COVID-19 for next move
RE
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral