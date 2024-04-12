MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would send 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday, a volume in line with recent days. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; editing by Jason Neely)
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
Index
|Market Closed - USA 03:11:27 2024-04-12 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|93.74 PTS
|+0.10%
|+12.80%
|-20.41%
|08:51am
|Russia's Gazprom to send 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday
|RE
|06:16am
|News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Friday at 12 AM ET
|DJ
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|198 RUB
|+0.04%
|-.--%
|50.23B
|93.69 PTS
|+0.05%
|+12.80%
|-
Headlines
European Natural Gas Prices Under Pressure From Prevailing Ample Storage Levels, ANZ Bank Says
European Natural Gas Prices Under Pressure Amid Prevailing Demand Weakness, ANZ Bank Says
- Stock Market
- Indexes
- S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index - United States
- News S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
- Russia's Gazprom to send 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday