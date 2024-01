January 27, 2024 at 05:01 am EST

MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russian energy major Rosneft produced a record-high 106 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas in 2023, a company senior manager said on Saturday.

In 2022, Rosneft produced 74.4 bcm, also a record-high.

The manager also said that Rosneft's hydrocarbon reserves stand at 21 billion metric tons of oil equivalent. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by William Maclean)