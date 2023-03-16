Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:29:32 2023-03-16 pm EDT
123.05 PTS   +3.22%
02:22pSector Update: Energy Stocks, in Reversal, Climbing Thursday Afternoon
MT
02:07pSan Francisco Bay area to phase out natural gas heating appliances
RE
01:46pSector Update: Energy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

San Francisco Bay area to phase out natural gas heating appliances

03/16/2023 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: San Francisco struggles to return to its downtown pre-pandemic state occupancy

(Reuters) - The San Francisco Bay area will phase out natural gas-powered furnaces and water heaters beginning in 2027 to improve local air quality and public health.

It is the latest move by local officials in the United States to eliminate natural gas, a fossil fuel, from heating homes and buildings. California has been at the forefront of the effort, and the California Air Resources Board said last year it will require that all new space and water heaters have zero emissions by 2030.

Eliminating natural gas appliances would mean transitioning to electric equipment such as heat pumps.

In a vote held late Wednesday, the board of directors of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) adopted rules that will require new water heaters and furnaces to have zero emissions of nitrogen oxides, or NOx. Exposure to NOx has been linked to respiratory conditions, according to the BAAQMD.

The rules do not apply to cooking appliances such as gas stoves.

Currently about two thirds of Bay Area households use natural gas appliances, according to the regulator. The rules will prevent up to 85 premature deaths per year and save up to $890 million a year in health-care costs and lost work.

They will apply to water heaters in single-family homes in 2027, furnaces in 2029, and multifamily and commercial water heaters in 2031. The compliance dates are meant to allow availability of zero-emitting equipment to increase and costs to come down, the BAAQMD said in a staff report.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
02:22pSector Update: Energy Stocks, in Reversal, Climbing Thursday Afternoon
MT
02:07pSan Francisco Bay area to phase out natural gas heating appliances
RE
01:46pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:06pCredit Suisse Woes Recede While Bets for Measured Fed Action Rise, Sending US Equities,..
MT
12:08pRecession Is Delayed But Not Avoided in Canada, Says Desjardins Economic Studies
MT
10:42aUS Natural Gas Stocks Posts Smaller Decline Than Expected in Week Ended March 10
MT
10:31aUS Natural Gas Stocks Fall by 58 Bln Cubic Feet in Week Ended March 10 Vs. Expected 61 ..
MT
10:30aNatural Gas Edges Higher Ahead of Fresh Storage Data
MT
10:28aSector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Ahead of Thursday Market Open
MT
10:25aSector Update: Energy
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish