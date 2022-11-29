Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  01:52 2022-11-29 pm EST
336.74 PTS   -0.06%
01:15pScholz welcomes Qatar LNG deal as 'building block' for energy security
RE
01:00pIN BRIEF: Synergia requests Australian Securities Exchange delisting
AN
12:54pHigher Inflation Expectations, Slowing House Price Growth Push Exchange-Traded Funds Into Mixed Territory as US Equities Fall
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Scholz welcomes Qatar LNG deal as 'building block' for energy security

11/29/2022 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal with Qatar on Tuesday as a "building block" towards his country's energy security and a sign that Berlin had many different countries to tap for supplies.

Speaking alongside the head of the International Monetary Fund and other organisations, Scholz also said that Germany had not taken off the table an offer to supply Patriot air defence units to Poland, which Warsaw may send to Ukraine. (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Andreas Rinke Editing by Ludwig Burger)


© Reuters 2022
All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
01:15pScholz welcomes Qatar LNG deal as 'building block' for energy security
RE
01:00pIN BRIEF: Synergia requests Australian Securities Exchange delisting
AN
12:54pHigher Inflation Expectations, Slowing House Price Growth Push Exchange-Traded Funds In..
MT
12:30pCaliche Development acquires underground gas storage assets
RE
12:17pExcelerate Energy's LNG plant in Argentina could be completed by 2025, says executive
RE
11:39aHill International to Provide Project Management Services to Modernize Almaty Combined ..
MT
10:28aTrending: ConocoPhillips, QatarEnergy in German LNG Supply Deal
DJ
10:25aRBC Says Canada's Q3 GDP Up More Than Expected But Details Are Soft
MT
10:11aUkraine still has 30% power deficit after Russian attacks - PM
RE
10:03aTidewater Midstream, Tidewater Renewables Name Interim CEO; National Bank Notes Joel Ma..
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral