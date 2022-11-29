Scholz welcomes Qatar LNG deal as 'building block' for energy security

BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal with Qatar on Tuesday as a "building block" towards his country's energy security and a sign that Berlin had many different countries to tap for supplies.

Speaking alongside the head of the International Monetary Fund and other organisations, Scholz also said that Germany had not taken off the table an offer to supply Patriot air defence units to Poland, which Warsaw may send to Ukraine. (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Andreas Rinke Editing by Ludwig Burger)