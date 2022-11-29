Scholz welcomes Qatar LNG deal as 'building block' for energy security

BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
welcomed a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal with Qatar on
Tuesday as a "building block" towards his country's energy
security and a sign that Berlin had many different countries to
tap for supplies.
Speaking alongside the head of the International Monetary
Fund and other organisations, Scholz also said that Germany had
not taken off the table an offer to supply Patriot air defence
units to Poland, which Warsaw may send to Ukraine.
(Reporting by Matthias Williams and Andreas Rinke
Editing by Ludwig Burger)