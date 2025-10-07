Shell expects to book a $600m charge in its Q3 results, relating to the abandonment of its biofuels project in Rotterdam, it announced on Tuesday, while reporting an expected increase in its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and solid results in gas trading.



The project to produce 820,000 tons of biofuels per year, approved in 2021, was suspended last year and then definitively canceled in September due to a lack of competitiveness.



At the same time, Shell raised its LNG production forecast for the quarter to 7 to 7.4 million tons, up from a previous estimate of 6.7 to 7.3 million, and anticipates "significantly higher" trading results in its integrated gas division.



Q2 net profit slumped a third, hit by low oil and gas prices.



The group, which is looking to sell part of its chemicals business, expects a loss in this division. It also anticipates a charge of $200m to $400m, relating to the "revaluation of interests" in the Brazilian Tupi field.



Finally, Shell estimates that its indicative refining margin rose to $11.6 per barrel in the third quarter, compared with $8.9 in the previous quarter.

Brent crude averaged $68 per barrel between July and September, compared with $67 in Q2 and $79 a year earlier.