* Container throughput and vessel calls firm
* Methanol sales emerge after more companies kick off uptake
* LNG sales hit new monthly high but still lags biofuel
volumes

By Jeslyn Lerh
       SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters) - Marine bunker fuel sales
in Singapore rebounded in May after logging monthly declines for
four consecutive months, data showed on Friday. 
    Bunker sales for May totalled 4.83 million metric tons at
the world's largest refuelling hub for ships, edging up 18.4%
from April and 19.7% from May last year, showed data from
Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA). 
    Vessel calls at Singapore for bunkering rose 4.2% in May to
3,532 calls, while monthly container throughput totalled 3.54
million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs), up 4.4% from April.
    The port has been seeing robust container shipping activity
in recent months, with container volumes hitting 16.90 million
20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the first five months of
2024, logging a 7.7% increase from the same period last year,
according to MPA.

    CONVENTIONAL FUELS 
    Sales of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) totalled 2.64 million
tons in May, up 17.2% from April. 
    Meanwhile, high-sulphur marine fuel oil (MFO) sales reached
1.74 million tons, climbing 8.6% month-on-month.  
    Total marine gasoil (MGO) sales also trended higher, rising
20.3% from April to 345,300 tons in May.   
    
    ALTERNATIVE FUELS 
    Total sales of alternative bunker fuels rose in May, with
methanol sales emerging for the first time since July last year.
    Container shipper X-Press Feeders and tanker company Stena
Bulk each conducted its first bio-methanol refuelling operation
at Singapore in May. 
    Meanwhile, liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker sales reached
a fresh monthly record high of 48,800 tons in May, though still
lagged behind biofuel sales. 
    Marine biofuel sales eased 9.4% from April to 54,000 tons in
May, though more types of blends were delivered in the month.
    Apart from 48,400 tons of the flagship bio-blended LSFO
grade, the port authority also recorded sales of 5,300 tons of
bio-blended MFO and 300 tons of bio-blended marine diesel (MDO).
 
       
    
    Singapore monthly bunker sales by grade in '000 tons:
  
             Total      LSFO     Bio-blend    MFO     Bio-blen   LSMGO     MGO       MDO    Bio-ble  Bio-ble   LNG    Methanol
                                  ed LSFO             ded MFO                                nded     nded            
                                                                                             LSMGO     MDO            
 Jan-24      4,906.1    2,861.1       45.3   1,658.8       0.0    317.0      13.5      0.0      0.0      0.0    10.4        0.0
 Feb-24      4,509.3    2,554.6       15.6   1,601.0       0.0    296.8      14.4      0.0      0.0      0.0    26.9        0.0
 Mar-24      4,445.1    2,419.9       66.0   1,605.4       0.0    310.0       5.1      0.0      0.0      0.0    38.6        0.0
 Apr-24      4,235.2    2,252.4       59.6   1,600.5       0.0    277.4       9.7      0.0      0.0      0.0    35.6        0.0
 May-24 *    4,826.8    2,639.5       48.4   1,737.8       5.3    331.0      14.3      0.0      0.0      0.3    48.8        1.6
 
    (Data from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore)
    (Figures are based on latest available data at the time of
publishing, and may be subject to revision at a later date,
based on MPA.)     
    

 (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Chris Reese and Sohini
Goswami)