Singapore regulator announces energy security measures amid gas price spike

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Singapore's energy regulator
on Tuesday announced pre-emptive measures to safeguard the
country's energy security, in a rare move as surging global gas
prices roil the city-state's electricity market.
The measures will include providing standby reserves to
ensure gas is available for power generation firms to tap if
needed, EMA said.
Lower gas supply from Indonesia, where production issues in
the West Natuna gas field have resulted in reduced output to
Singapore, is expected to last until the end of this year, the
Energy Market Authority said.
Gas pressure from South Sumatra has also decreased, EMA
said.
With spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices trading over
500% above the same period last year, it is significantly more
expensive for power generation firms in Singapore to turn to LNG
purchases to make up for reduced piped gas supply, EMA said.
LNG prices <LNG-AS> have been driven up by global supply
tightness and increased demand for winter.
About 95% of electricity in Singapore is generated from
imported natural gas.
A recent spike in electricity prices in the country has left
retailers that have locked in contracts with consumers but have
not sufficiently hedged against a big price spike vulnerable.
At least three energy providers have announced their exit
from the market, with one announcing a re-organisation of the
business.
While EMA said that Singapore's overall gas supplies remain
sufficient, it will work on pre-emptive measures to further
secure fuel and electricity supply in the country and is urging
consumers to conserve energy where possible.
"These pre-emptive measures are extraordinary but necessary
to secure our fuel and electricity supply," EMA said.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Louise Heavens and
Jan Harvey)