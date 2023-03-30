South Korea delays decision on energy price hikes for Q2

SEOUL, March 31 (Reuters) - South Korea will announce
higher electricity and natural gas prices for the second quarter
in the next few days, the energy ministry said on Friday, after
the government failed to reach an agreement with parliament on
the new rates.
The government was supposed to set the new prices on Friday
but, in a statement, the ministry said the decision would come
after further discussion, adding that the government and
parliament agreed on a need for price increases and the top
priority to minimize people's economic burdens.
It cited people's living conditions, global energy prices,
possible impacts on inflation and the local bond market, and the
financial standing of public enterprises as factors to be
considered for the decision.
In the first quarter, South Korea raised electricity prices
by 9.5%, which was the biggest hike in four decades, to reflect
a surge in global energy prices. Gas prices were kept steady.
It was met by public backlash, however, leading to President
Yoon Suk Yeol's comment last month that major public utility
fares needed to be frozen at least during the first half of this
year amid the already increased burden from higher inflation.
