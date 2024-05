May 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's Korea Middle Power Co (KOMIPO) and commodities trader Vitol on Tuesday agreed to extend an existing long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply and purchase agreement, Vitol said.

Under the extension agreement, Vitol will supply KOMIPO with three cargoes of LNG per year from 2025 to 2028, Vitol said. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)