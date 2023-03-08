Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  07:05:32 2023-03-08 pm EST
125.84 PTS   +2.74%
05:41pCERAWEEK-North Sea regulator to prioritize licences for fast gas developments
RE
05:33pSoutheast Asia's growth, energy transition to rely on gas access
RE
05:21pEnergy Down with Commodity Futures After ADP Jobs Data -- Energy Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Southeast Asia's growth, energy transition to rely on gas access

03/08/2023 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing

(Reuters) - Southeast Asia's future economic growth and commitments to net-zero emissions goals will weigh heavily on the region's access to affordable natural gas, a study released this week showed.

Paul Everingham, chief executive officer of the Asia Natural Gas and Energy Association (ANGEA), said last year's sky high gas prices pose a threat to the region's developing economies, some of which have switched back to coal for cost reasons.

"Unless there is additional gas put into the Asia Pacific, and most likely from North America," said Everingham, "South East Asia will likely remain energy poor and won't achieve its growth or GDP target over the next 30 to 40 years," he added, referring to the study's findings.

North America has the gas reserves and the ability to quickly bring LNG to the market and dampen the price, he said.

China is expected to continue a major importer of LNG as it reduces its investment in overseas coal and increases its regasification and storage capacity. The nation could seek to take equity stakes in LNG production to secure future supply, he said.

Japan will increase its use of nuclear energy to follow its low emissions strategy and increase energy security, but will remain a major importer of LNG, the study found.

ANGEA does not see Australia having a lot of room to grow its LNG output, while rising African exports hubs including Mozambique and Angola might require time to expand production.

LNG prices are likely to remain high over the next two years until several new U.S. export terminals that are now or soon to begin construction add to global supplies.

(Reporting by Curtis Williams, editing by Gary McWilliams and David Gregorio)

By Curtis Williams


© Reuters 2023
All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
05:41pCERAWEEK-North Sea regulator to prioritize licences for fast gas developments
RE
05:33pSoutheast Asia's growth, energy transition to rely on gas access
RE
05:21pEnergy Down with Commodity Futures After ADP Jobs Data -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05:13pCrew Energy Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 40% on Record Production; Trims 2023 Guidance
MT
05:07pCERAWEEK-Big Oil on hydrogen: forget the rainbow, just make..
RE
05:04pCERAWEEK-Big Oil on hydrogen: forget the rainbow, just make..
RE
04:43pCERAWEEK-Collapse in US natgas prices dents market for shale deals
RE
03:46pSector Update: Energy Stocks Edging Off Wednesday Lows
MT
03:37pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:37pUS Economic Calendar for Thursday
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish