  Homepage
  Indexes
  United States
  USA
  S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  News
  Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  09:58:37 2023-04-24 am EDT
113.77 PTS   +0.91%
Spain's antitrust watchdog probes 35 electricity retailers
RE
Delfin to sell LNG to Hartree from proposed Louisiana export plant
RE
Natural Gas Trading Lower Even as Most Eastern States Continue to See Cool Spring Temperatures
MT
Spain's antitrust watchdog probes 35 electricity retailers

04/24/2023 | 09:30am EDT
High-voltage power lines and an electricity pylon are pictured at dusk outside Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain is investigating 35 companies over potential abuses in the wholesale electricity market, a spokesperson for antitrust watchdog CNMC said on Monday.

The CNMC is looking into potential breaches of rules protecting the integrity and transparency of European wholesale energy markets, known as REMIT.

Newspaper El Pais reported that electricity retailers are suspected of taking advantage of subsidised natural gas for power plants to resell electricity to France at higher prices.

However, the CNMC spokesperson said that the probe deals with "a minor technical issue related to the electricity market and does not have to do with the gas cap directly", declining to provide additional detail.

The authority opened the investigation on March 16 and has up to 18 months to make a decision.

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi; editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
