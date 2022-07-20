Spain says it cannot support EU gas usage proposal

MADRID, July 20 (Reuters) - Spain, which is not dependent on
Russian-piped natural gas, cannot support the European Union
proposal to cut gas usage without consultations, Energy Minister
Teresa Ribera said on Wednesday.
The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a voluntary
target for all EU countries to cut gas use by 15% from August to
March, compared with their average consumption in the same
period during 2016-2021.
The proposal would enable Brussels to make the target
mandatory in a supply emergency, if the EU declares a
substantial risk of severe gas shortages as Moscow could further
restrict supplies in retaliation for European support for
Ukraine following Russia's invasion.
The regulation needs approval from a reinforced majority of
EU countries. Country diplomats are set to discuss it on Friday,
with the aim of approving it at an emergency meeting of their
energy ministers on July 26.
"I deeply regret to say that Spain does not support this
proposal," Ribera told a meeting in Madrid. "We consider that it
is proposed without prior orientation, without a general debate
in the European Council, even when the economic consequences are
particularly important....They cannot demand a sacrifice of
which they have not even asked our prior opinion."
