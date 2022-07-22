Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:42 2022-07-22 am EDT
362.39 PTS   -0.96%
02:26aSwedish utility Vattenfall posts 54% profit rise
RE
01:05aANALYSIS : Ukraine war rekindles Europe's demand for African oil and gas
RE
01:00aFertilizer cargo from Russia heads to U.S. as many worry about food shortages
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Swedish utility Vattenfall posts 54% profit rise

07/22/2022 | 02:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Germany biggest heat accumulator at its final construction phase

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall reported a 54% rise in second-quarter operating earnings on Friday as higher electricity prices across the Nordic region, Germany and the Netherlands boosted sales.

Underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at the state-owned energy group rose to 8.11 billion Swedish crowns ($792.41 million) from 5.26 billion crowns in the same quarter a year ago.

"At present, the big question is what the natural gas supply will look like in Europe this winter with rationing becoming an increasingly likely scenario," Vattenfall Chief Executive Anna Borg said in a statement.

"The uncertainty has sent electricity prices to new record levels even as we are in the middle of the summer when prices are usually lower."

($1 = 10.2346 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
02:26aSwedish utility Vattenfall posts 54% profit rise
RE
01:05aANALYSIS : Ukraine war rekindles Europe's demand for African oil and gas
RE
01:00aFertilizer cargo from Russia heads to U.S. as many worry about food shortages
RE
12:40aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Struggle as Slowdown Fears Mount
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/21Woodside clarifies production outlook after share price drop
RE
07/21Production at Brazil's Petrobras falls; refinery utilization nears 100%
RE
07/21Sempra, Mexico's Electricity Commission look to develop LNG terminal in Oaxaca
RE
07/21Utilities Down on Rotation Into Cyclical Sectors -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
07/21Energy Down with Oil Futures -- Energy Roundup
DJ
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish