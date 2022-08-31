Swiss cabinet sees no need to cushion energy price rises

ZURICH, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss government sees no
immediate need for measures to help cushion the burden of
surging energy prices and inflation, it said on Wednesday,
noting the population should be able to handle the situation
without undue hardship.
"The Federal Council (cabinet) is of the opinion that the
price increases to date are bearable for households," it said in
a statement.
Still, it continued to analyze developments on energy
markets and their impact on households and business and would
assess the situation again after an energy price task force
reported back in October, it added.
It noted that consumer price inflation of 3.4% in July was
the highest in more than two decades but was much lower than in
the eurozone and was set to fall next year from the average 2.5%
to 3% economists expect this year.
The economy was also performing well and unemployment was
low, it noted.
It said it would amend carbon rules so that companies urged
or forced to switch energy sources from natural gas to heating
oil amid looming winter gas shortages could have the additional
emissions temporarily exempted from monitoring of emissions
reduction obligations.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Maria Sheahan)