Synergia Energy Ltd - India-focused developer of natural gas assets - Says it will raise GBP775,000 via a placing of 704.5 million new shares at GBP0.11 per share, to be completed in two tranches by August 7. Says the funding will be used to complete its workover of the Cambay C-77H well, as well as for its working capital base. Notes that 16.8% shareholder Republic Investment Management Pte Ltd will subscribe for GBP325,000 of the placing.

Current stock price: 0.12p each

12-month change: down 33%

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

