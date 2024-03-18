By Zaeem Shoaib

TotalEnergies is partnering with Engie, Mitsubishi, Osaka Gas, Sempra Infrastructure, TES, Tokyo Gas and Toho Gas to create an international coalition that supports the development of production and use of e-natural gas.

The purpose of the coalition, named e-NG Coalition, is to support development of a reliable, affordable and sustainable way for e-natural gas, a synthetic natural gas produced from renewable hydrogen and CO?.

TotalEnergies said it is studying the "Live Oak e-NG" project with Tree Energy Solutions to produce 100,000 tons to 200,000 tons of e-NG per year in the U.S. by 2030.

