Trinidad says it could boost LNG exports by restructuring its existing plant

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Trinidad and Tobago could
boost its exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the
Caribbean and Latin America by restructuring its Atlantic LNG
project, the Caribbean nation's energy minister said on
Wednesday.
Atlantic LNG, the largest producer of LNG in Latin America
and the Caribbean, is also exploring ways to increase exports of
ammonia and move toward 'green ammonia' production, Energy
Minister Stuart Young told a virtual conference organized by the
Atlantic Council.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga)