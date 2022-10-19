Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  12:51 2022-10-19 pm EDT
281.16 PTS   -3.72%
Scotiabank Says September's "Hot" Inflation Leaves Bank of Canada With No Choice But to Hike 75bps Next Week
MT
Nigeria LNG has not yet cancelled cargoes despite force majeure - sources
RE
Trinidad says it could boost LNG exports by restructuring its existing plant
RE
Trinidad says it could boost LNG exports by restructuring its existing plant

10/19/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Trinidad and Tobago could boost its exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Caribbean and Latin America by restructuring its Atlantic LNG project, the Caribbean nation's energy minister said on Wednesday.

Atlantic LNG, the largest producer of LNG in Latin America and the Caribbean, is also exploring ways to increase exports of ammonia and move toward 'green ammonia' production, Energy Minister Stuart Young told a virtual conference organized by the Atlantic Council. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga)


© Reuters 2022
All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Scotiabank Says September's "Hot" Inflation Leaves Bank of Canada With No Choice But to..
MT
Nigeria LNG has not yet cancelled cargoes despite force majeure - sources
RE
Trinidad says it could boost LNG exports by restructuring its existing plant
RE
French, German meeting postponed as cracks emerge over energy, defence
RE
Analysis: Renewables shift lays bare Africa's energy dilemma
RE
Parkland Down 9.6% as it Warns of Lower Than Expected Q3 Results Because of Falling Gas..
MT
Natural Gas Drops to a Three-Month Low on Weak Demand
MT
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
Chevron, LyondellBasell, Uniper, Air Liquide to Collaborate on Hydrogen, Ammonia Facili..
MT
Global CO2 emissions to grow less than 1% this year thanks to renewables- IEA
RE
More news
