  Homepage
  Indexes
  United States
  USA
  S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:42 2022-09-09 pm EDT
375.28 PTS   +1.12%
09/09Norway's Yara close to acquiring Brazil's Petrobras fertilizer unit
RE
09/09U.S. Coast Guard investigates natgas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery, Louisiana
RE
09/09Energy Up as Oil Prices Rebound -- Energy Roundup
DJ
U.S. Coast Guard investigates natgas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery, Louisiana

09/09/2022 | 07:11pm EDT
Sept 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard has responded to and is investigating a natural gas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery, Louisiana, and there have been no reports of injuries, casualties or pollution, it said in a statement on Friday.

"At approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, a fire was ignited in Lake Lery following the loss of pressure on a 20-inch natural gas pipeline. The line has been isolated and the valves on either end of the leak have been shut off," the Unified Command press release said.

"An overflight at 7:10 a.m. Friday identified a slight sheen that is expected to dissipate naturally," and the cause is still under investigation.

A Coast Guard spokesperson identified the line involved as the TOCA LINE, operated by Third Coast High Point Gas Transmission LLC, adding the fire was still burning.

The spokesperson for Third Coast declined to comment.

"Preliminary information indicates a barge broke loose from its mooring and impacted the pipeline," a spokesperson from the U.S. Pipeline And Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) said.

"The pipeline has been shut down and the affected section of pipe has been isolated. Remaining gas will be allowed to burn off. PHMSA will continue to monitor this event." (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad, Arpan Varghese, and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
