U.S. Coast Guard investigates natgas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery, Louisiana

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard has responded to and
is investigating a natural gas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery,
Louisiana, and there have been no reports of injuries,
casualties or pollution, it said in a statement on Friday.
"At approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, a fire was ignited in
Lake Lery following the loss of pressure on a 20-inch natural
gas pipeline. The line has been isolated and the valves on
either end of the leak have been shut off," the Unified Command
press release said.
"An overflight at 7:10 a.m. Friday identified a slight
sheen that is expected to dissipate naturally," and the cause is
still under investigation.
A Coast Guard spokesperson identified the line involved as
the TOCA LINE, operated by Third Coast High Point Gas
Transmission LLC, adding the fire was still burning.
The spokesperson for Third Coast declined to comment.
"Preliminary information indicates a barge broke loose from
its mooring and impacted the pipeline," a spokesperson from the
U.S. Pipeline And Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
(PHMSA) said.
"The pipeline has been shut down and the affected section of
pipe has been isolated. Remaining gas will be allowed to burn
off. PHMSA will continue to monitor this event."
