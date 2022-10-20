Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:08 2022-10-20 pm EDT
273.67 PTS   -1.40%
01:33pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Rising Thursday Afternoon
MT
01:33pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:19pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Mixed With Higher Treasury Yields
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. FERC says winter natgas prices will be up from recent years

10/20/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Natural gas prices at major U.S. trading hubs for the upcoming winter are expected to remain higher than in recent years, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said on Thursday.

Even if domestic gas production grows faster than domestic demand, "forecasts anticipate that continued growth in net exports, including from liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities, will place additional pressure on natural gas prices this winter," the agency said.

Freeport LNG, the second-largest U.S. LNG export plant, idled for five months by a fire, must receive full approvals before a planned November restart can begin, regulators said this week.

In its annual summer assessment, the FERC said it sees the Henry Hub natural gas futures contract price averaging $6.82 per million British Thermal Units (MMBtu) for winter 2022-2023, up 30% from last winter’s settled price.

U.S. natgas futures are currently trading just under $5.3 per mmBtu, their lowest levels in about seven months.

This year, most additions to generation capacity will come from solar and wind, while most retirements will come from coal, the commission said.

"In total, the U.S. will add 43 gigawatts(GW)of net winter capacity between March 2022 and February 2023, mostly from solar and wind generation."

However, several regions may experience coal supply and transportation constraints this winter because of ongoing rail service issues, it said, with natgas supply expected to remain constrained in New England, leading to higher gas and electricity prices.

"Natural gas pipelines in California may also face constraints this winter due to ongoing pipeline outages."

Natural gas storage withdrawals for the 2022-2023 withdrawal season are expected to fall 11.1% below the previous year's levels, the agency forecasted, and predicted a 24.3% increase in net natural gas exports.

The FERC warned that this winter, international markets will likely also affect the U.S. market, as they did at times last winter. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
01:33pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Rising Thursday Afternoon
MT
01:33pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:19pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Mixed With Highe..
MT
12:24pFrance, Spain and Portugal agree to build Barcelona-Marseille gas pipeline
RE
12:14pBMW tests hydrogen burner at German plant, expands battery assembly lines
RE
10:48aADNOC invites banks to pitch for IPO of logistics unit- sources
RE
10:36aUS Natural Gas Stocks Posts Larger Gain Than Expected in Week Ended Oct. 14
MT
10:32aU.s. natural gas futures extend declines, down 2%, after eia rep…
RE
10:32aEIA natural gas report: 111 bcf vs 103 bcf est vs 125 bcf prior
MT
10:32aFirst Oil: EIA natural gas report: 111 bcf vs 103 bcf est vs 125 bcf prior
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish