Prices of imported goods to the U.S. fell again in June, marking the fifth month of declines for the first half of 2023 following a 3.2% increase last year.

Import prices were down 0.2% after sliding by a revised 0.4% in May, data from the Labor Department showed Friday.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected prices to fall 0.1% on month.

The decline was led by nonfuel imports, as fuel import prices were up 0.8% in June following a steep 4.3% drop the month prior. Petroleum led the uptick with a 1.1% gain, while natural gas prices decreased 5.6%.

Prices for nonfuel industrial supplies and materials, consumer goods, capital goods, foods, feeds, beverages and automotive vehicles all contributed to June's 0.3% decline in nonfuel imports.

Prices for imported goods were 6.1% lower than they were in June of last year.

