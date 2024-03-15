By Joshua Kirby

Import prices rose just a little in the U.S. in February, suggesting only minimal disruption from attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

Prices rose by 0.3%, according to Labor Department figures published Friday, in line with economists' expectations set out in a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

Fuel-import prices led the increase, rising 1.8% thanks to higher prices for both petroleum and natural gas. Nonfuel imports were led in price by consumers goods, capital goods and automobiles, while industrial supplies declined in price.

The moderate increase suggests disruption to shipping in the Red Sea from attacks by Yemeni militants is having little effect on overall import prices. Economists expect wider price inflation to see only a slight bump, if any, from the disruption.

