S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:17 2022-12-16 am EST
297.73 PTS   -3.49%
02:10aU.s. natural gas futures down 5% in early trading…
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12/15News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES DOWN 5% IN EARLY TRADING…

12/16/2022 | 02:10am EST
U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES DOWN 5% IN EARLY TRADING


12/15News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12/15U.S. energy regulator approves Energy Transfer's Louisiana gas pipeline
RE
12/15PPL Units Plan to Replace 1,500 Megawatts of Aging Generation by 2028 in Kentucky
MT
12/15ICE warns it could relocate gas trading out of EU if bloc caps price
RE
12/15Energy Slips as Sector Seen Resilient - Energy Roundup
DJ
12/15Sector Update: Energy Stocks Trim Thursday Losses in Afternoon Trade
MT
12/15EVs and crypto mining seen as emerging risks for U.S. power reliability
RE
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral