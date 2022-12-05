Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  01:48 2022-12-05 pm EST
262.52 PTS   -10.73%
01:25pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:20pU.s. natural gas futures drop more than 10%…
RE
01:01pSurprise Rise in Services Gauge Hits Exchange-Traded Funds, US Equities, Sends Treasury Yields Higher
MT
U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES DROP MORE THAN 10%…

12/05/2022 | 01:20pm EST
U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES DROP MORE THAN 10%


© Reuters 2022
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral