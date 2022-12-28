Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  10:48 2022-12-28 am EST
212.10 PTS   -11.49%
10:23aSocGen Sees Next Week's Eurozone Inflation for December Back to Single Digits
MT
10:09aBP Wraps Up $3.3 Billion Acquisition of Archaea Energy
MT
09:55aSuburban Propane Partners' Subsidiary Acquires RNG Assets From Equilibrium Capital for $190 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES DROP OVER 10%…

12/28/2022 | 09:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES DROP OVER 10%


© Reuters 2022
All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
10:23aSocGen Sees Next Week's Eurozone Inflation for December Back to Single Digits
MT
10:09aBP Wraps Up $3.3 Billion Acquisition of Archaea Energy
MT
09:55aSuburban Propane Partners' Subsidiary Acquires RNG Assets From Equilibrium Capital for ..
MT
09:46aU.s. natural gas futures drop over 10%…
RE
09:45aBP Completes Purchase of Archaea Energy
MT
09:22aBP completes USD3.3 billion acquisition of Archaea Energy
AN
09:16aRobert Yawger's Mizuho Energy Daily Report
MT
09:15aSector Update: Energy Stocks Fall Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
08:39aSector Update: Energy
MT
08:24aChina's Reopening Plan Weighed as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Edge Up Premark..
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral