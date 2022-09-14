Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-09-14 pm EDT
431.31 PTS   +10.67%
02:37pExplainer-Why western Canada has some of the cheapest natural gas in the world
RE
01:33pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Advancing with Rising Commodity Prices
MT
01:13pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND GAINS, PRICES UP BY OVER 10%…

09/14/2022 | 02:40pm EDT
U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND GAINS, PRICES UP BY OVER 10%


© Reuters 2022
