  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  12:53 2022-11-17 pm EST
319.74 PTS   +3.36%
12:31pING Says The Canadian Dollar Is An "Attractive" Pro-Cyclical Bet for 2023
MT
12:19pU.s. natural gas futures extend gains, up by 5%…
RE
10:54aUS Natural Gas Stocks Rise Further in Week Ended Nov. 11 as Winter Approaches
MT
U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND GAINS, UP BY 5%…

11/17/2022 | 12:19pm EST
U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND GAINS, UP BY 5%


© Reuters 2022
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral