Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  09:39 2022-11-21 am EST
328.07 PTS   +4.33%
09:17aUkraine state gas transit company says russian natural gas nomin…
RE
09:17aSector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Monday
MT
09:15aU.s. natural gas futures extend gains, up by 5%…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND GAINS, UP BY 5%…

11/21/2022 | 09:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND GAINS, UP BY 5%


© Reuters 2022
All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
09:17aUkraine state gas transit company says russian natural gas nomin…
RE
09:17aSector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Monday
MT
09:15aU.s. natural gas futures extend gains, up by 5%…
RE
08:56aSector Update: Energy
MT
06:50aUS Natural Gas Stocks Ended Refill Season Higher Than Year-Earlier Levels, EIA Reports
MT
06:21aPower struggle divides Bolivia as soy-rich Santa Cruz demands more clout
RE
06:13aEuropean Natural Gas Prices Rise on Prevailing Supply Side Issues, ANZ Bank Says
MT
05:48aEuropean Midday Briefing: Mounting China Fears Dent Mood in Eur..
DJ
05:42aPublic Sector Banks Withstand Weakness in Indian Equities; Oil & Natural Gas Drops 6%
MT
05:28aChina's COVID woes keep European stocks under pressure
RE
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral