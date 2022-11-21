U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND GAINS, UP BY 5%…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Equities Analysis
Most popular
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ALPHABET INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
TESLA, INC.
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
Most Read News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
ESG stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Yield stocks
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Cybersecurity
The SPAC
Let's all cycle!
Europe's family businesses
Gold and Silver
Financial Data
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergences
Top Technicals
Top Technicals
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
The Vegan Market
The Golden Age of Video Games
Gold and Silver
Hydrogen
In Vino Veritas
Smart City
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Indexes
United States
USA
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
News
Summary
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Add to my list
Real-time USA -
09:39 2022-11-21 am EST
328.07
PTS
+4.33%
09:17a
Ukraine state gas transit company says russian natural gas nomin…
RE
09:17a
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Monday
MT
09:15a
U.s. natural gas futures extend gains, up by 5%…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Components
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
MarketScreener Strategies
U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND GAINS, UP BY 5%…
11/21/2022 | 09:15am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND GAINS, UP BY 5%
© Reuters 2022
All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
09:17a
Ukraine state gas transit company says russian natural gas nomin…
RE
09:17a
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Monday
MT
09:15a
U.s. natural gas futures extend gains, up by 5%…
RE
08:56a
Sector Update: Energy
MT
06:50a
US Natural Gas Stocks Ended Refill Season Higher Than Year-Earlier Levels, EIA Reports
MT
06:21a
Power struggle divides Bolivia as soy-rich Santa Cruz demands more clout
RE
06:13a
European Natural Gas Prices Rise on Prevailing Supply Side Issues, ANZ Bank Says
MT
05:48a
European Midday Briefing: Mounting China Fears Dent Mood in Eur..
DJ
05:42a
Public Sector Banks Withstand Weakness in Indian Equities; Oil & Natural Gas Drops 6%
MT
05:28a
China's COVID woes keep European stocks under pressure
RE
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave