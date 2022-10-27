Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  12:35 2022-10-27 pm EDT
268.56 PTS   -6.26%
12:23pU.s. natural gas futures extend losses, down by 5%…
11:52aTrinidad gets to work on design of small LNG hub to feed the Caribbean
10:35aUS Natural Gas Stocks Posts Smaller Gain Than Expected in Week Ended Oct. 21
U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, DOWN BY 5%…

10/27/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, DOWN BY 5%


© Reuters 2022
10:31aUS Natural Gas Stocks Rise by 52 Bln Cubic Feet in Week Ended Oct. 21 Vs Expected 59 Bl..
MT
09:44aPetroChina Sees 72% Q3 Profit Surge Amid Revenue Boost
MT
09:37aNatural Gas Moves Lower Ahead of Fresh Storage Data as Mild Weather Continues for the E..
MT
09:29aSector Update: Energy Stocks Move Higher Premarket Thursday
MT
09:22aGermany, Greece hopeful of an EU agreement to curb gas price spikes
RE
09:16aSector Update: Energy
MT
09:03aEU Energy Commissioner discusses gas price cap with Norway
RE
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral