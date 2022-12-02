Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  01:23 2022-12-02 pm EST
300.17 PTS   -4.85%
01:06pU.s. natural gas futures extend losses, down by 5%…
RE
01:02pU.S. oil & gas rig count holds steady this week - Baker Hughes
RE
12:55pEurope needs to put gas in its transition plan, Eni CEO says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, DOWN BY 5%…

12/02/2022 | 01:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, DOWN BY 5%


© Reuters 2022
All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
01:06pU.s. natural gas futures extend losses, down by 5%…
RE
01:02pU.S. oil & gas rig count holds steady this week - Baker Hughes
RE
12:55pEurope needs to put gas in its transition plan, Eni CEO says
RE
12:55pHourly Wages, Job Growth Dampen Hopes for Moderate Rate Hikes, Driving Mixed Exchange-T..
MT
12:37pEurope needs to put gas in its transition plan, Eni CEO says
RE
12:32pEquitrans Midstream Faces Regulatory Probe After 11-Day Gas Leak
MT
12:30pGerman gas importer VNG clinches deal to avoid state aid
RE
12:12pZenith Energy progresses Italian concessions on bureaucratic approval
AN
11:12aFederal Investigators Probe Equitrans Midstream's Natural Gas Leak in Pennsylvania
MT
11:10aCapital Power Market-Perform Rating Maintained at BMO After Investor Meetings; Price Ta..
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral