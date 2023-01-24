Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  12:28:27 2023-01-24 pm EST
144.82 PTS   -4.00%
12:04pIndian industry turns to biomass as capital bans coal in pollution fight
11:49aABN Amro Now Sees A Shallow But More Prolonged Recession on The Cards in The Eurozone
11:46a'Doomsday Clock' moves to 90 seconds to midnight as nuclear threat rises
U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, DOWN BY 5%…

01/24/2023 | 12:16pm EST
U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, DOWN BY 5%


© Reuters 2023
All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
12:04pIndian industry turns to biomass as capital bans coal in pollution fight
11:49aABN Amro Now Sees A Shallow But More Prolonged Recession on The Cards in The Eurozone
11:46a'Doomsday Clock' moves to 90 seconds to midnight as nuclear threat rises
11:26aABN Amro Now Sees A Shallow But More Prolonged Recession on The Cards in The Eurozone
10:00aIndia's United Spirits Dec-quarter profit falls as sales drop, expenses weigh
09:32aNatural Gas Edges Down Even as Forecasts See Colder Weather Coming
09:18aSector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Tuesday
09:05aSector Update: Energy
08:55aUnion pacific corp exec says ability to capture demand from natu…
08:45aProspect of Further Federal Reserve Interest Rate Increases Pressuring Exchange-Traded ..
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish