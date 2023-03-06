Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  11:11:27 2023-03-06 am EST
121.03 PTS   -14.09%
10:55aU.s. natural gas futures extend losses, price down by 15%…
RE
10:49aChevron CEO says natural gas markets fundamentally changed by war
RE
10:09aChevron CEO says natural gas markets fundametally changed by war
RE
U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, PRICE DOWN BY 15%…

03/06/2023 | 10:55am EST
U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, PRICE DOWN BY 15%


© Reuters 2023
09:45aNatural Gas Down 13% in Early Trading as Long-Term Forecasts Turn a Bit Warmer
MT
09:27aSector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Premarket Monday
MT
09:24aSector Update: Energy
MT
09:19aChesapeake strikes 15-year LNG supply deal with Gunvor
RE
09:17aNatural gas falls 12% as cold weather forecast for March turns mild
RE
09:06aChesapeake strikes LNG supply deal with Gunvor
RE
09:06aLaurentian Bank Comments on The Provincial Budget of Canada's British Columbia
MT
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish