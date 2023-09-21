U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, PRICES DOWN 5% IN POST SETTLEMENT TRADE
U.s. Natural Gas Futures Extend Losses, Prices Down 5% In Post S…
September 21, 2023 at 03:31 pm EDT
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Real-time USA 02:30:02 2023-09-21 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|132.88 PTS
|-2.84%
|-2.99%
|-36.58%
|09:33pm
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Slipping Late Afternoon
|MT
|09:31pm
|U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, PRICES DOWN 5% IN POST S…
|RE
U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, PRICES DOWN 5% IN POST SETTLEMENT TRADE
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|132.88 PTS
|-2.84%
|-2.99%
|-
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Slipping Late Afternoon
|MT
|U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, PRICES DOWN 5% IN POST S…
|RE
|Sector Update: Energy
|MT
|Former CFO of Russian natural gas firm Novatek sentenced to 7 years in US prison
|RE
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Falling Thursday Afternoon
|MT
|Sector Update: Energy
|MT
|BP, Shell near agreement with Trinidad to explore deepwater blocks
|RE
|Fed's Hawkish Stance Weighs on Exchange-Traded Funds, US Equities
|MT
|US natgas prices ease 1% on milder forecasts, lower LNG feedgas
|RE
|Synergia annual loss widens but hails "very positive" outlook
|AN
|EARNINGS: Aurora Investment recovers; Chesnara swings to profit
|AN
|US Natural Gas Stocks Posts Smaller Gain Than Expected in Week Ended Sept. 15
|MT
|US Natural Gas Stocks Rises by 64 Bln Cubic Feet in Week Ended Sept. 15 Vs. Expected 65 Bln Increase; Prior Gain of 57 Bln
|MT
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise Thursday
|MT
|Chevron Accepts Australian Labor Regulator's Terms to End Strike at LNG Plants
|MT
|All options are on the table
|Natural Gas Trading Lower Ahead of Storage Report as Mild Fall Weather to Cut Demand
|MT
|Sector Update: Energy
|MT
|Fed Rate Outlook Weakens Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Premarket Thursday
|MT
|OPAL Fuels, South Jersey Industries Sign Joint Venture to Create Renewable Natural Gas From Landfills
|MT
|Chevron Nears Deal with Australian Union to End Strikes
|MT
|US Dollar Rises Early Thursday After FOMC, Ahead of Busy Data Schedule
|MT
|Chevron accepts recommendations by Australia tribunal to end dispute with LNG unions
|RE
|Equity Futures Decline Pre-Bell as Investors Fear Future Rate Hikes; Asia, Europe Down
|MT
|Fed Hawkishness Damps Wall Street Pre-Bell; Asia, Europe Down
|MT
U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, PRICES DOWN 5% IN POST S…
September 21, 2023 at 03:31 pm EDT