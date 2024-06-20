U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, PRICES DOWN BY 5%
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
Index
|Real-time USA 01:18:47 2024-06-20 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|133.4 PTS
|-4.68%
|-8.23%
|+13.40%
|07:10pm
|U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, PRICES DOWN BY 5%…
|RE
|03:56pm
|Natural Gas Prices Drop on Cooler Texas Weather While a Heat Dome Continues in the Northeast
|MT
Headlines
- Stock Market
- Indexes
- S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index - United States
- News S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
- U.s. Natural Gas Futures Extend Losses, Prices Down By 5%…