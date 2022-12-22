Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-12-22 pm EST
231.62 PTS   -5.56%
U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTENDS LOSSES, PRICES FALL BELOW $5 PE…

12/22/2022 | 02:30pm EST
U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTENDS LOSSES, PRICES FALL BELOW $5 PER MMBTU, LOWEST SINCE OCT 2022


© Reuters 2022
All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
02:59pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 6.25% to Settle at $4.9990 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:54pShell Halts Floating LNG Plant Off Australia After Small Fire
MT
02:48pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Dec. 22
MT
02:30pU.s. natural gas futures extends losses, prices fall below $5 pe…
RE
02:05pSector Update: Energy Stocks Sinking Thursday, Also Dragging Crude Oil Low..
MT
01:50pU.s. natural gas futures extend losses in volatile trade, down b…
RE
01:27pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for first time in four weeks -Baker Hughes
RE
01:26pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:06pStock Sell-Off Weighs on Exchange-Traded Funds as Dow Drops 600 Points Midday Thursday ..
MT
12:42pDesjardins Economic Studies Reviews The Year 2022; 1st of 3 Parts
MT
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral