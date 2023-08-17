U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES PARE GAINS, LAST UP 1.4%, AFTER EIA REPORTS SLIGHTLY HIGHER-THAN-EXPECTED STORAGE BUILD
U.s. Natural Gas Futures Pare Gains, Last Up 1.4%, After Eia Rep…
Today at 10:33 am
|Real-time USA - 10:55:17 2023-08-17 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|129.55 PTS
|+1.50%
|-8.24%
|-38.17%
|04:41pm
U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES PARE GAINS, LAST UP 1.4%, AFTER EIA REP…
