U.S. grant of $1.66 bln for new buses aims to curb emissions

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation
Department said on Tuesday it is awarding $1.66 billion in
grants to cities and states to buy 1,800 buses in a shift to
cleaner, lower-emission travel.
The grants will fund 1,100 zero-emission buses, which will
nearly double the existing 1,300 zero-emission transit buses,
the White House said.
The funding for 150 bus fleets from the $1 trillion 2021
infrastructure law will help cities and states retire older
polluting buses.
The funding will also buy 700 buses, which include
hybrid-electric, natural gas and diesel models. "These grants
are going to be used in every corner of this country," White
House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu told reporters.
Buses account for about half of the 10 billion U.S. transit
trips Americans took in 2019. But there are still few green
buses - just 18% of the 72,000 U.S. transit buses were hybrid
electric in 2020, according to the https://www.apta.com/wp-content/uploads/APTA-2021-Fact-Book.pdf
American Public Transportation Association.
Public transit suffered through COVID-19 as tens of millions
of Americans worked from home and curbed business and tourism
travel, but systems are reporting increasing use as Americans
return to offices and travel.
The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA),
the busiest U.S transit system, will receive $116 million
to buy about 230 electric buses to replace older diesel ones,
electrifying nearly 4% percent of its 5,800-bus fleet.
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority
(Metro) will receive $104.1 million to acquire about 160
electric buses to replace older compressed natural gas (CNG)
buses, while the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority will
get $116 million to buy up to 85 EV buses to replace diesel
models.
The infrastructure law provides $5.5 billion over five years
for bus grants, six times prior funding levels and $2 billion
for buying and rehabilitating buses and building bus maintenance
facilities.
Memphis will receive $54 million to build an operations/
maintenance facility, while New Jersey Transit will get $44.6
million to renovate its Union City garage near New York and
create a public bus terminal.
