U.S. power demand seen sliding 1% in 2023 on milder weather

April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. power consumption is expected
to slip about 1% in 2023 from the previous year as milder
weather slows usage from the record high hit in 2022, the U.S.
Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short-Term
Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.
EIA projected electricity demand is on track to slide to
4,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2023 from a historic high of 4,048
billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2022, before rising to 4,062
billion kWh in 2024 as economic growth ramps up.
Less demand, coupled with more electricity generation from
cheap renewable power sources and lower natural gas prices, is
forecast to slash wholesale power prices this year, the EIA
said.
The on-peak wholesale price at the North hub in Texas’s
ERCOT power market is expected to average about $35 per
megawatt-hour (MWh) in 2023 compared with an average of nearly
$80/MWh in 2022.
As capacity for renewables like solar and wind ramp up, and
as natural gas prices ease, the EIA said it expects coal-fired
power generation to be 17% less in the spring of 2023 than in
the spring of 2022.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)