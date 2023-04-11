Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30:02 2023-04-11 pm EDT
105.70 PTS   +2.16%
02:17pU.S. power demand seen sliding 1% in 2023 on milder weather
RE
02:02pSector Update: Energy Stocks Advancing in Afternoon Trading
MT
02:02pAvista Finalizes Two Long-Term Clean Energy Deals
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. power demand seen sliding 1% in 2023 on milder weather

04/11/2023 | 02:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A wind farm shares space with corn fields the day before the Iowa caucuses, where agriculture and clean energy are key issues, in Latimer, Iowa

(Reuters) - U.S. power consumption is expected to slip about 1% in 2023 from the previous year as milder weather slows usage from the record high hit in 2022, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.

EIA projected that electricity demand is on track to slide to 4,000 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2023 from a historic high of 4,048 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2022, before rising to 4,062 billion kWh in 2024 as economic growth ramps up.

Less demand coupled with more electricity generation from cheap renewable power sources and lower natural gas prices is forecast to slash wholesale power prices this year, the EIA said.

The on-peak wholesale price at the North hub in Texas' ERCOT power market is expected to average about $35 per megawatt-hour (MWh) in 2023 compared with an average of nearly $80/MWh in 2022.

As capacity for renewables like solar and wind ramp up and as natural gas prices ease, the EIA said it expects coal-fired power generation to be 17% less in the spring of 2023 than in the spring of 2022.

Coal will provide an average of 17% of total U.S. generation this year, down from 20% last year, the EIA said.

The share of total generation supplied by natural gas is seen remaining at about the same this year at 39%. The nuclear share of generation is seen rising slightly to 20% this year from 19% in 2022. Generation from renewable energy sources grows the most in the forecast, increasing to 24% this year from a share of 22% last year.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2023
All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
02:17pU.S. power demand seen sliding 1% in 2023 on milder weather
RE
02:02pSector Update: Energy Stocks Advancing in Afternoon Trading
MT
02:02pAvista Finalizes Two Long-Term Clean Energy Deals
MT
01:30pSector Update: Energy
MT
12:55pExchange-Traded Funds Higher, US Equities Mixed Ahead of March Inflation Report
MT
12:50pU.S. power demand seen sliding 1% in 2023 on milder weather
RE
10:45aNational Bank Cuts Price Target on Anaergia Following Q4 Results
MT
09:42aNatural Gas Trading Higher on Expectations Demand is on the Rise
MT
09:18aSector Update: Energy Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
08:49aSector Update: Energy
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer