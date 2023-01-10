Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:12:07 2023-01-10 pm EST
166.11 PTS   -7.62%
01:41pU.S. power use to slide in 2023 from record high on weaker economic activity
RE
01:35pSector Update: Energy Stocks Pushing Slightly Higher Tuesday Afternoon
MT
01:24pSector Update: Energy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. power use to slide in 2023 from record high on weaker economic activity

01/10/2023 | 01:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. power consumption will ease in 2023 as weaker economic activity and milder weather drag it from the record high hit the previous year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.

EIA projected power demand will slide from a record 4,044 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2022 to 4,014 billion kWh in 2023, before rising to 4,064 billion kWh in 2024 as economic growth ramps up.

That compares with an eight-year low of 3,856 billion kWh in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic depressed demand.

EIA projected 2023 power sales would ease to 1,484 billion kWh for residential consumers and 1,373 billion kWh for commercial customers, and hold at 1,013 billion kWh for the industrial sector. In 2022, it hit all-time highs of 1,514 billion kWh for residential consumers, 1,382 billion kWh in 2018 for commercial customers and 1,064 billion kWh in 2000 for industrial customers.

EIA said natural gas' share of power generation would slide from 39% in 2022 to 38% in 2023 and 37% in 2024. Coal's share will drop from 20% in 2022 to 18% in 2023 and 17% in 2024 as renewable output rises.

The percentage of renewable generation will jump from 21% in 2022 to 24% in 2023 and 26% in 2024. Nuclear power's share will hold at 19% in 2023 and 2024, the same as in 2022.

EIA projected 2023 gas sales would rise to 13.71 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) for residential consumers and 9.70 bcfd for commercial customers, but fall to 22.58 bcfd for industrial customers and 31.81 bcfd for power generation.

That compares with all-time highs of 14.32 bcfd in 1996 for residential consumers, 9.66 bcfd in 2022 for commercial customers, 23.80 bcfd in 1973 for industrial customers and 33.26 bcfd in 2022 for power generation. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
01:41pU.S. power use to slide in 2023 from record high on weaker economic activity
RE
01:35pSector Update: Energy Stocks Pushing Slightly Higher Tuesday Afternoon
MT
01:24pSector Update: Energy
MT
12:52pSnam and Eni, agreement on gas pipelines between Algeria and Italy
AN
12:40pUS Equities, Treasury Yields Increase Leaves Exchange-Traded Funds Mixed
MT
11:58aStocks lower after central bank speeches
AN
11:27aPetrobras Says it Will Lower Natural Gas Prices Starting Feb. 1
MT
10:45aDevon Energy's Q4 Production Slows Due to Severe Winter Weather
MT
09:57aOman LNG to supply 0.8 mln metric tonnes LNG per year to Shell for 10 years as of 2025 ..
RE
09:36aNatural Gas Falls to the Lowest in More Than a Year as Forecasts See Mild Weather Linge..
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish