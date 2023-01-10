U.S. power use to slide in 2023 from record high on weaker economic activity

Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. power consumption will ease in 2023 as weaker economic activity and milder weather drag it from the record high hit the previous year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.

EIA projected power demand will slide from a record 4,044 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2022 to 4,014 billion kWh in 2023, before rising to 4,064 billion kWh in 2024 as economic growth ramps up.

That compares with an eight-year low of 3,856 billion kWh in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic depressed demand.

EIA projected 2023 power sales would ease to 1,484 billion kWh for residential consumers and 1,373 billion kWh for commercial customers, and hold at 1,013 billion kWh for the industrial sector. In 2022, it hit all-time highs of 1,514 billion kWh for residential consumers, 1,382 billion kWh in 2018 for commercial customers and 1,064 billion kWh in 2000 for industrial customers.

EIA said natural gas' share of power generation would slide from 39% in 2022 to 38% in 2023 and 37% in 2024. Coal's share will drop from 20% in 2022 to 18% in 2023 and 17% in 2024 as renewable output rises.

The percentage of renewable generation will jump from 21% in 2022 to 24% in 2023 and 26% in 2024. Nuclear power's share will hold at 19% in 2023 and 2024, the same as in 2022.

EIA projected 2023 gas sales would rise to 13.71 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) for residential consumers and 9.70 bcfd for commercial customers, but fall to 22.58 bcfd for industrial customers and 31.81 bcfd for power generation.

That compares with all-time highs of 14.32 bcfd in 1996 for residential consumers, 9.66 bcfd in 2022 for commercial customers, 23.80 bcfd in 1973 for industrial customers and 33.26 bcfd in 2022 for power generation. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)