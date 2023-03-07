Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30:02 2023-03-07 pm EST
127.37 PTS   +5.77%
02:13pU.S. power use to slide in 2023 on slower economic growth
RE
02:13pCERAWEEK-US plans no wider easing of sanctions on Venezuela, official says
RE
02:06pCERAWEEK-Europe gas supplies to stay tight 2 more winters, Equinor CEO says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. power use to slide in 2023 on slower economic growth

03/07/2023 | 02:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. power consumption will ease in 2023 as slower economic growth and milder weather depress usage from the record high hit in 2022, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.

EIA projected power demand will slide from a record 4,048 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2022 to 3,999 billion kWh in 2023, before rising to 4,065 billion kWh in 2024 as economic growth ramps up.

That compares with an eight-year low of 3,856 billion kWh in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic depressed demand.

EIA projected 2023 power sales would ease to 1,476 billion kWh for residential consumers, 1,378 billion kWh for commercial customers, and 998 billion kWh for the industrial sector.

That compares with all-time highs of 1,521 billion kWh for residential consumers in 2022, 1,382 billion kWh in 2018 for commercial customers and 1,064 billion kWh in 2000 for industrial customers.

The EIA said natural gas' share of power generation would hold at 39% in 2023, the same as 2022, before sliding to 37% in 2024. Coal's share will drop from 20% in 2022 to 17% in 2023 and 2024 as renewable output rises.

The percentage of renewable generation will jump from 22% in 2022 to 24% in 2023 and 26% in 2024. Nuclear power's share will rise from 19% in 2022 to 20% in 2023 before sliding to 19% in 2024.

The EIA projected 2023 gas sales would slide to 13.06 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) for residential consumers, 9.41 bcfd for commercial customers, 22.56 bcfd for industrial customers and 32.51 bcfd for power generation.

That compares with all-time highs of 14.32 bcfd in 1996 for residential consumers, 9.66 bcfd in 2022 for commercial customers, 23.80 bcfd in 1973 for industrial customers and 33.20 bcfd in 2022 for power generation. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2023
All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
02:13pU.S. power use to slide in 2023 on slower economic growth
RE
02:13pCERAWEEK-US plans no wider easing of sanctions on Venezuela, official says
RE
02:06pCERAWEEK-Europe gas supplies to stay tight 2 more winters, Equinor CEO says
RE
02:03pSector Update: Energy Stocks Sinking with Broader Tuesday Markets
MT
01:48pU.S. natgas output to hit record high in 2023, demand to fall -EIA
RE
01:47pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:22pPetrobras Sees Colombia, Brazil's Northern Coast as Exploration Priorities
DJ
01:08pDow Sinks as Powell Cues Likelihood of Persisting Higher Rates, Hitting Exchange-Traded..
MT
01:00pProgressive Planet to Build First Pilot Plant to Produce Low-Carbon Cement
MT
12:24pCERAWEEK - U.S. permit reforms needed to achieve Inflation Reduction Act goals -Conoco ..
RE
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish