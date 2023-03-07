U.S. power use to slide in 2023 on slower economic growth

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. power consumption will ease in
2023 as slower economic growth and milder weather depress usage
from the record high hit in 2022, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA) said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook
(STEO) on Tuesday.
EIA projected power demand will slide from a record 4,048
billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2022 to 3,999 billion kWh in
2023, before rising to 4,065 billion kWh in 2024 as economic
growth ramps up.
That compares with an eight-year low of 3,856 billion kWh in
2020 when the coronavirus pandemic depressed demand.
EIA projected 2023 power sales would ease to 1,476 billion
kWh for residential consumers, 1,378 billion kWh for commercial
customers, and 998 billion kWh for the industrial sector.
That compares with all-time highs of 1,521 billion kWh for
residential consumers in 2022, 1,382 billion kWh in 2018 for
commercial customers and 1,064 billion kWh in 2000 for
industrial customers.
The EIA said natural gas' share of power generation would
hold at 39% in 2023, the same as 2022, before sliding to 37% in
2024. Coal's share will drop from 20% in 2022 to 17% in 2023 and
2024 as renewable output rises.
The percentage of renewable generation will jump from 22% in
2022 to 24% in 2023 and 26% in 2024. Nuclear power's share will
rise from 19% in 2022 to 20% in 2023 before sliding to 19% in
2024.
The EIA projected 2023 gas sales would slide to 13.06
billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) for residential consumers,
9.41 bcfd for commercial customers, 22.56 bcfd for industrial
customers and 32.51 bcfd for power generation.
That compares with all-time highs of 14.32 bcfd in 1996 for
residential consumers, 9.66 bcfd in 2022 for commercial
customers, 23.80 bcfd in 1973 for industrial customers and 33.20
bcfd in 2022 for power generation.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Aurora Ellis)