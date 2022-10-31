U.S. regulators want more data on Texas Freeport LNG plant before restart

Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. federal regulators have told
Freeport LNG to provide information needed for the planned
restart of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in
Texas, the second-largest U.S. LNG export plant, as soon as
possible to allow sufficient time for review.
Freeport shut on June 8 due to a pipeline explosion. The
company has said it expects the 2.1 billion cubic-feet-per-day
plant to return to at least partial service in early- to
mid-November.
"We continue to progress our work towards achieving the
November restart of our liquefaction facility," Freeport LNG
spokesperson Heather Browne said in an email.
"That work includes completing the final repair and
restoration efforts, completing required work plans and
obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals required before the
facility's restart," Browne said.
The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said in
a filing on Monday that it participated in a call on Oct. 27
with the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and
Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) and Freeport
LNG to discuss "ongoing damage assessments, repair work plans
and plans for restart."
On that call, FERC said both FERC and PHMSA reiterated the
need for Freeport to provide "the status and schedule of
implementing the findings, recommendations, and lessons learned
resulting from the root cause investigation and assessments" as
soon as possible to allow sufficient review time.
Freeport cannot restart without regulatory approval.
At least four vessels were already lined up to pick up LNG
at Freeport, according to Refinitiv data. Prism Brilliance and
Prism Diversity were waiting off the coast from the plant, while
Prism Courage was expected to arrive on Nov. 1 and Grace Freesia
on Nov. 27.
Freeport LNG has said it aims to restore more than 85% of
pre-fire processing capacity next month and complete repairs to
bring the facility back to 100% by March.
The plant's restart will provide needed fuel for heating and
power as winter descends on the Northern Hemisphere.
Global LNG prices have cooled with Europe's gas storage
levels rising to around 95% of capacity. Prices at the Dutch hub
this week fell to $27 per million British thermal
units, the lowest level since June.
