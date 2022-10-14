Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:22 2022-10-14 pm EDT
319.79 PTS   -3.16%
01:42pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Retreat Amid Persistent Recession Worries
MT
01:40pUK in talks with U.S. LNG suppliers about deal to bolster imports -Sky News
RE
01:23pSector Update: Energy
MT
UK in talks with U.S. LNG suppliers about deal to bolster imports -Sky News

10/14/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - British government officials are in talks with major American suppliers of liquefied natural gas about a deal to bolster energy imports ahead of a winter spike in demand, Sky News reported on Friday.

Sky News said the government was discussing "substantial purchase agreements" with companies including Cheniere and Venture Global which would be likely to last for two years or more.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Kate Holton)


All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
01:42pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Retreat Amid Persistent Recession ..
MT
01:40pUK in talks with U.S. LNG suppliers about deal to bolster imports -Sky News
RE
01:23pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:21pCanada would back 'economically viable' new LNG terminals for energy transition -Freela..
RE
01:04pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fourth time in five weeks - Baker Hughes
RE
12:59pEcuador expects to choose contractor for Amistad gas field output expansion
RE
12:54pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Fall as ..
MT
12:01pWeather may worsen the Euro-Russia energy crisis
RE
11:38aEDF Warns of Power Cuts as Reactor Workers Strike
DJ
11:14aMoldova takes steps to ease electricity supply problems
RE
More news
