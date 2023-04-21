US Energy Dept clamps down on LNG export project extensions

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of
Energy on Friday announced it will change how it approves
requests by companies to push back start dates for liquefied
natural gas (LNG) export projects to get a better picture of
true demand for the fuel.
The DOE will now no longer consider a new application
for a seven-year commencement extension, unless companies prove
they have physically started construction on an LNG export
facility, or faces extenuating circumstances. The new policy
will not apply to companies that have applications pending.
The measure is one in a series of new orders announced by
the DOE's office of fossil energy and carbon management aimed at
keeping the U.S. on track to meet its goal of net zero emissions
by 2050 while supplying allies with natural gas.
The U.S. has approved over 49 billion cubic feet per day of
LNG for non-Free Trade Agreement (FTA) country exports - of
which more than half are held by LNG projects that are not
operating or under construction and have asked for extensions
for when they will commence exports.
This new policy "will allow DOE to better assess whether new
non-FTA applications are in the public interest; provide more
certainty to the U.S. and global LNG export markets; and ensure
that DOE is making decisions utilizing the latest market
information and analytical tools available," the DOE said in a
statement.
A DOE official said it would help newer LNG projects that
use more modern technology and pollution controls to compete for
approval.
The agency also announced that it has made a decision on two
pending applications. It will approve a first-time request by
Port Arthur LNG, LLC and Sempra to extend the start date
at the Texas terminal to 2028, and reject a second extension
request by Energy Transfer's Lake Charles Exports'
project in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
In a related move, the DOE also issued a request for
information from LNG industry participants on Friday on
strategies and technologies for reducing greenhouse gas
emissions and other pollutants throughout the LNG process.
The DOE has been working on setting standards for certified
natural gas, a form of the fuel that producers market as climate
friendly.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici)